A youth, P. Sonairaja, drowned in an oorani when villagers were immersing pots of sprouts in connection with a temple function near Tirumangalam on Thursday.

The police said that the villagers took out the procession in connection with the Muthalamman Temple festival in Ammapatti.

Sonairaja, who was part of the procession, got into the waterbody. However, he drowned and died.

Sinthupatti police have registered a case.