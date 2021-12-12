Youth drowns in tank

Madurai

12 December 2021 21:09 IST

A 19-year-old youth, P. Duraipandi, drowned in the Periyakanmoi in Tiruvadavur on Saturday.

Policed said the deceased, along with his friends Ahmed, Yusuf and Abbas, went for bathing in the irrigation tank in the forenoon. While taking bath, Duraipandi got stuck in the mud and his friends in their attempt to rescue him also got stuck. When they raised an alarm, local people rescued them. However, Duraipandi by then drowned. Melur police have registered a case.

