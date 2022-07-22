Madurai

Youth drowns in sea

Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI July 22, 2022 19:06 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 19:12 IST

A polytechnic college student, who was supplying ice bars to mechanised boats anchoring at the fishing harbour here as a part-time job, drowned after he fell into the sea while loading ice bars onto a boat on Thursday night.

Police said V. Vinith Aswin, 18, was from Poobalarayarpuram under Thoothukudi North police station limits. When he was loading ice bars on to a boat, Vinith lost his balance and fell into the sea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Even though fishermen in the vicinity immediately jumped into the sea and searched for him, he could not be located.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were alerted, and they retrieved the body trapped under a mechanised boat and sent it to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Tharuvaikulam Marine Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...