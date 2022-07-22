Youth drowns in sea

July 22, 2022 19:06 IST

He falls into the sea while loading ice bars onto a boat

A polytechnic college student, who was supplying ice bars to mechanised boats anchoring at the fishing harbour here as a part-time job, drowned after he fell into the sea while loading ice bars onto a boat on Thursday night.

Police said V. Vinith Aswin, 18, was from Poobalarayarpuram under Thoothukudi North police station limits. When he was loading ice bars on to a boat, Vinith lost his balance and fell into the sea.

Even though fishermen in the vicinity immediately jumped into the sea and searched for him, he could not be located.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were alerted, and they retrieved the body trapped under a mechanised boat and sent it to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Tharuvaikulam Marine Police have registered a case.