Youth dies while taking endurance test during police constable recruitment

26 July 2021 19:51 IST

S. Marimuthu (21), who took part in the constabulary recruitment conducted at Virudhunagar, collapsed while doing the 1,500-metre run and was declared dead at the hospital, on Monday.

The police said that Marimuthu of Azhagapuri, who ran along with other candidates, had come close to the finishing line when he began to struggle. Though he attempted to run again as the crowd cheered, he collapsed on the track.

Police personnel rushed him to Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital. However, the doctor there declared him brought dead.

A total of 2,228 male candidates and 868 women candidates will be taking part in the first phase of recruitment during which certificate verification, physical measurement test and endurance test would be conducted till August 3.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai), N. Kamini, and Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar, M. Manohar, were supervising the recruitment process.

Another fractures leg

Meanwhile, another youth, K. Vikraman, fractured his leg while taking up the endurance test at the MGR Stadium in Race Course on Monday.

The police said that Vikraman, of Vikkiramangalam, fractured his left leg and was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.