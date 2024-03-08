ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies in road accident on Natham flyover

March 08, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old died in a road accident on Natham flyover in Madurai on Friday. 

Police said M. Gowtham (19) along with his friend, who was riding pillion, were driving on the Natham flyover in the morning. As they sped, the bike dashed against a median and both were thrown off the vehicle.  

While Gowtham died on the spot, the pillion rider was rescued with injuries by his friends who were following them on a two-wheeler. He was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tallakulam police have registered a case in this regard.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US