Youth dies in road accident on Natham flyover

March 08, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old died in a road accident on Natham flyover in Madurai on Friday. 

Police said M. Gowtham (19) along with his friend, who was riding pillion, were driving on the Natham flyover in the morning. As they sped, the bike dashed against a median and both were thrown off the vehicle.  

While Gowtham died on the spot, the pillion rider was rescued with injuries by his friends who were following them on a two-wheeler. He was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.  

Tallakulam police have registered a case in this regard.  

