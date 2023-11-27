Youth dies as auto overturns after hitting stray cattle head

November 27, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A 22-year-old man died here on Monday as the autorickshaw he was travelling in, along with others, overturned after hitting a stray cattle head.

Police said a group of people from Veeramanickapuram, who arrived at Tirunelveli Junction by train in the early hours of Monday, were going to their houses in an auto. When the auto was crossing Palayam Channel on South Bypass Road, it hit a stray cattle head resting on the middle of the road and overturned, in which five passengers sustained injuries.

They were rushed to hospital, where K. Muniyasamy of Virudhunagar succumbed to his injuries.

Tirunelveli Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case.

