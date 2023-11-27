HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth dies as auto overturns after hitting stray cattle head

November 27, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man died here on Monday as the autorickshaw he was travelling in, along with others, overturned after hitting a stray cattle head.

Police said a group of people from Veeramanickapuram, who arrived at Tirunelveli Junction by train in the early hours of Monday, were going to their houses in an auto. When the auto was crossing Palayam Channel on South Bypass Road, it hit a stray cattle head resting on the middle of the road and overturned, in which five passengers sustained injuries.

They were rushed to hospital, where K. Muniyasamy of Virudhunagar succumbed to his injuries.

Tirunelveli Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.