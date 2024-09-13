Youth dials death with his obscene messages to married woman

The body of an unidentified youth with external injuries lying near Vadivelkarai under Nagamalai Pudukottai police station limits initially created a confusion over the jurisdiction of police limits -- between Madurai rural district police and Madurai city police.

The body was found some 500 metres away from the Madurai-Dindigul highway near Vilachery tank on September 7 evening.

However after deliberations, the Nagamalai Pudukottai police registered a case of suspicious death.

Eventually, it turned out to be a murder and the police have arrested seven out of eight accused.

The deceased was identified as youth from Sivaganga district working in a hotel in Melur.

The police said that the deceased had reportedly sent obscene messages to a woman in Tirunagar over social media. The woman objected to it and told him that she was married.

However, the youth continued with his ugly act and sent more messages to the woman’s phone.

Later, when the woman complained to her husband, he had scolded him. But, the youth abused him in filthy language. Subsequently, his friend had spoken to the youth. The result was the same.

Later, the woman had gone to a police station in the city with a complaint. The woman was asked to go to cyber crime police considering the nature of the complaint.

The family, however, did not make any further complaint but chose to pull out the SIM card from the phone so that the youth could not trouble her anymore over phone.

After a month passed, the woman had again used the same SIM. To her horror, the youth resumed his vulgar act.

This time, the husband and his friends became furious. They somehow managed to convince the youth to come to a particular place for a peace talk.

When he came there, he was assaulted with sticks lying around near the irrigation tank. Consequently, the youth succumbed to injuries.

Offensive comments by the unscrupulous youth were the obvious motive for the assault that led to the murder. However, a police official said that had the city police acted on the initial complaint, a murder could have probably been avoided.