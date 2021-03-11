Youth cycles 3,232 km on mission to eradicate polio

S. Sathish Kumar, a 29-year-old freelance digital marketer who is a member of Rotary Club of Chennai – Korattur, is on a mission to spread awareness of the importance of totally eradicating polio.
Mr. Kumar, who is cycling 3,232 kilometres on ‘Make the Urge’ campaign, was welcomed by the members of Rotary Club of Madurai Central here on Thursday. M. Ashok Kumar, president of the club, and other members met Mr. Kumar.
Mr. Kumar started the 40-day cycle rally in Chennai on February 23. He is covering Kanchipuram, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Udumalaipettai, Dindigul, Tiruchi and other districts. The rally will conclude in Chennai.
In each marked location, Mr. Kumar creates awareness of polio vaccination among Rotarians, school and college students, and the general public. The campaign is coordinated by ‘End Polio Now’ coordinator E.K. Sagadhevan and Ashwini Deep Kamal of Rotary Club of Chennai – Korattur.
In 2019, Mr. Kumar had cycled 3,232 km from Chennai to Bhutan on a similar mission.
