Youth climbs atop railway engine, suffers electrocution

A 21-year-old youth, Mukesh from Devakottai, who waved a flag standing atop a railway engine was critically injured after being electrocuted as the flag pole touched the overhead power cable at Paramakudi railway station on Sunday.

Mukesh was among many persons who had come to Paramakudi to pay respects to Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran, on his death anniversary. Three youth had climbed upon the locomotive of Tiruchi-Rameswaram train.

A video clip going viral in the social media showed Mukesh frantically waving the flag without being aware of the overhead cable that was carrying 25,000 volts high power.

As he waved the flag, its mast hit the overhead cable and he suffered electrical shock and was thrown to the ground. Another youth sustained minor injuries after falling on the ground, the police said.

Mukesh was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai with severe burn injuries.