Youth caught fishing in sea with arrow-fitted airguns

November 15, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

Three persons from Alappuzha in Kerala were caught fishing in the sea using arrow-fitted airguns in Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district. They were picked up by Forest Department officials and imposed a fine of ₹25,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on information from local fishermen that the youth — Faisal, Sirajuddin and Kathir — were fishing in the sea, the officials picked up the trio, seized two airguns, fish and the car used by them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US