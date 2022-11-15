Youth caught fishing in sea with arrow-fitted airguns

Trending
Three persons from Alappuzha in Kerala were caught fishing in the sea using arrow-fitted airguns in Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district. They were picked up by Forest Department officials and imposed a fine of ₹25,000.
Based on information from local fishermen that the youth — Faisal, Sirajuddin and Kathir — were fishing in the sea, the officials picked up the trio, seized two airguns, fish and the car used by them.
