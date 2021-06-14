Youth booked for marrying minor girl

NAGERCOIL

14 June 2021 19:57 IST

All Women Police here have registered case against a youth who married and impregnated a minor girl.

Police said a 15-year-old girl from Bihar, whose parents were working as labourers in a brick kiln at Aralvaimozhi, came to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital with stomach pain. When she underwent radiological investigation, the doctors found that the girl was pregnant.

As the doctors alerted the District Child Welfare Committee and Aralvaimozhi police, the girl’s parents were grilled. The investigators found that the girl was married to a relative, who also worked in the brick kiln.

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan asked All Women Police, Nagercoil, to register a case against the groom, his parents and the parents of the girl.

Further investigations are on.