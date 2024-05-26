Youth booked for stalking woman in Rajapalayam

S. Satyanath of Rajapalayam has been booked for stalking and harassing a 20-year-old woman in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Police said the woman, who was learning a computer course, was being stalked and harassed by the youth frequently. He was insisting that she marry him despite her refusal to talk to him.

On Saturday, when she was standing near the computer centre, the youth came and pulled her by her hand. He abused her and said he wanted to marry her. When she raised an alarm, he threatened her with dire consequences if she refused to marry him.

Based on her complaint, Rajapalayam South police registered a case for criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

