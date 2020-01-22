Youth booked for reporting official page as fake

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed Kanniyakumari police not to file a final report in a case where two youth were booked for reporting the official page of the district police on Facebook as fake.

The court was hearing the petition filed by V. Vins, 27, and J. Bright Singh John, 23, from Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district. They sought to quash the FIR registered against them by the police under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The official page of Kanniyakumari police had asked public not to post any comment on Babri Masjid judgement on its page. But, the youth reported the Facebook page was fake and unofficial. They said that the police registered a first information report (FIR) against them without any preliminary inquiry.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira directed the police not to file a final report in the case. The court also directed the youth to cooperate with the investigation. The case was adjourned for further hearing.