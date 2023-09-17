Youth bludgeoned to death in Rajapalayam

September 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Rajapalayam

A 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by an armed gang in the early hours of Saturday after the deceased had stabbed a local resident, Balamurugan, the previous night. The police have booked M. Selvam (22), M. Eswaran and B. Sundaraj (32) in this connection.

According to police, the deceased identified as youth, G. Pandikali of Mugavur and his younger brother, Kaleeswaran, were alcoholics and used to frequently quarrel with neighbours. Local elders said that police complaint should be lodged against them.

Meanwhile, Kaleeswaran was arrested by the local police in a ganja case. Consequently, the brothers and few others, had stabbed the village elder Pandi on Feburary 22, with a grudge as he was the reason for Kaleeswaran’s arrest.

The accused had secured advance bail in the assault complaint lodged by Pandi. On Friday night, the accused had stabbed Balamurugan.

Subsequently, his family members, waylaid Pandikali. As he tried to flee, the armed men chased and intercepted him on the terrace of a community hall and attacked him with a wooden log. The injured was rushed to Government Hospital in Rajapalayam, where he was given first-aid.

Later, he was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Rajapalayam South police are investigating.

