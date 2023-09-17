ADVERTISEMENT

Youth bludgeoned to death in Rajapalayam

September 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by an armed gang in the early hours of Saturday after the deceased had stabbed a local resident, Balamurugan, the previous night. The police have booked M. Selvam (22), M. Eswaran and B. Sundaraj (32) in this connection.

According to police, the deceased identified as youth, G. Pandikali of Mugavur and his younger brother, Kaleeswaran, were alcoholics and used to frequently quarrel with neighbours. Local elders said that police complaint should be lodged against them.

Meanwhile, Kaleeswaran was arrested by the local police in a ganja case. Consequently, the brothers and few others, had stabbed the village elder Pandi on Feburary 22, with a grudge as he was the reason for Kaleeswaran’s arrest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had secured advance bail in the assault complaint lodged by Pandi. On Friday night, the accused had stabbed Balamurugan.

Subsequently, his family members, waylaid Pandikali. As he tried to flee, the armed men chased and intercepted him on the terrace of a community hall and attacked him with a wooden log. The injured was rushed to Government Hospital in Rajapalayam, where he was given first-aid.

Later, he was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Rajapalayam South police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

murder / crime / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US