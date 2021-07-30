Youth beheaded

30 July 2021 21:22 IST

A youth was beheaded in the forest area in Manthithoppu near here on Friday.

Police said liquor and soft drink bottles were lying near the body. After the passers-by informed the Kovilpatti West Police on Friday about it, the police sent the body to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital for post-mortem.

During investigation, the police found that the deceased was P. Madhan Kumar, 21, a painter from Stalin Colony in Kovilpatti. Since the liquor bottles were lying near the body, it is suspected that his friends might have taken him to the secluded place to murder him.

Kovilpatti West Police have registered a case.