Youth beheaded by history-sheeter for falling in love with minor girl

A 21-year-old youth, M. Alagendran of Aruppukottai, was beheaded by a history-sheeter, M. Prabhakaran, 25, of V. Venkatachalapuram, after the deceased had a love affair with a minor girl, the latter’s cousin, near Peraiyur on Monday late night.

V. Chathirapatti police have arrested Prabhakaran. However, the family members and relatives of the deceased have refused to take the body till Thursday evening even after the post-mortem. They demanded the arrest of all the accused involved in the crime.

The police said that Alagendran, who was a cargo-vehicle driver, had fallen in love with the girl, who is studying Plus Two, in Kovilankulam near Aruppukottai. Alagendran and the girl belonged to different communities under the Scheduled Castes. The girl’s parents had warned the youth and asked him to snap his friendship with the girl.

In this backdrop, Alagendran had taken the girl to Tirupparankundram on June 22. The girl’s family came to know about this.

Prabhakaran, who has a history-sheet in Aruppukottai Taluk police station, had lured Alagendran by inviting him over phone for a liquor party on Monday night. When Alagendran came to Kallikudi, Prabhakaran took him to Maiyittanpatti on his motorbike and they both consumed liquor.

Later, he took the youth to an irrigation tank in V. Chathirapatti and suddenly attacked him with a sword around midnight. After inflicting multiple injuries on his body, Prabhakaran beheaded Alagendran and left the body amidst thorny bushes.

Local people noticed the body on Wednesday afternoon following which V. Chathirapatti police had registered a case of murder of an unidentified person. Later, investigation revealed the identity of the deceased and the assailant.

Madurai Superintendent of Police, B.K. Arvind, said that girl’s father, Srinivasan, an ex-serviceman, had also been booked in the case for criminal conspiracy. “The case is under investigation and involvement of any other person will be known only after the probe,” he added.

The girl’s mother is a nurse in a government hospital, according to the police.