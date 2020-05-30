Madurai

Youth beheaded by gang; 10 held

Tension prevailed in a village near Authoor in Thoothukudi district after a youth was beheaded by a gang from a neighbouring village on Friday night.

Ten persons were picked up in connection with the murder.

Police said P. Sathyamurthy, 22, of Thalaivanvadali left home around 6 p.m. and did not return. His family members started searching for him and found his headless body beneath a culvert near the village late in the night.

Arumuganeri police rushed to the spot, but were prevented by locals from sending the body to hospital for post-mortem. The villagers demanded that the head be retrieved and the assailants arrested first.

After prolonged talks held by Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, they allowed the police to send the body to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

As the police continued their search on Saturday, the head was recovered from a spot about 400 metres away from where the trunk lay with multiple cut injuries.

During investigation, police found that a group of people from neighbouring Keezha Keeranur village opposed the burial of the body of a person from Thalaivanvadali about seven months ago. As Sathyamurthy played a lead role in ensuring the burial of the body, it triggered enmity between him and villagers of Keezha Keeranur.

It worsened a week ago, when unidentified persons stole tender coconuts from a grove close to Keezha Keeranur. The villagers accused the youth of Thalaivanvadali of theft and a minor scuffle broke between the two groups. Against this backdrop, Sathyamurthy was brutally murdered on Friday night.

Meanwhile, a group of people from Thalaivanvadali ransacked 30 houses in Keezha Keeranur, forcing the police to deploy around 600 personnel in both hamlets. Rajesh, Palanisamy, Kutti alias Muniyasamy, Stephen Raj, Sridhar and Vinodh, all from Keezha Keeranur, and four from other areas were detained in connection with the murder.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu and SP Arun Balagopalan visited the villages on Saturday.

, who had cases booked against him. They included a case registered under the SC/ST Act, which was dropped later

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:11:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/youth-beheaded-by-gang-10-held/article31711472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY