Youth beaten to death; father-in-law, sons arrested

April 05, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kayathar police have arrested a man and his two sons for allegedly beating to death his son-in-law.

 Police said B. Prabhakaran, 28, of Ethilappa Naickenpatti near Kayathar had married Lavanya of North Subramaniyapuram six year ago. Following a domestic quarrel, Lavanya left for her mother’s house with her two children.

When Prabhakaran went to his father-in-law’s house recently to pacify Lavanya and asked her to come to his house, his father-in-law Thaveethu alias Gurusamy, 56, asked him to stay in his house for two more days to attend a temple festival and return home with his wife and children.

 While he was staying in his father-in-law’s house, an argument broke-out between him and Lavanya again on Wednesday evening. At one point, Prabhakaran reportedly assaulted his wife, which enraged Gurusamy and his sons Solaiyappan, 30, and Mariappan, 31.

 The trio allegedly assaulted Prabhakaran. He was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

 Kayathar police have arrested Gurusamy, Solaiyappan and Mariappan.

