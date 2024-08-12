ADVERTISEMENT

Youth awareness rally conducted in Madurai

Published - August 12, 2024 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of International Youth Day on Monday, an awareness rally organised by the district AIDS Prevention and Control Unit was flagged off by Collector M.S. Sangeetha. 

The rally started with a pledge for the welfare of youth from Collector office and went on till Government Rajaji Hospital.  About 1,000 students from 13 colleges in the district took part in the rally aimed at educating the public about the ill-effects of unsafe practice of syringe usage, unsafe sex and substance abuse, among others.  

P. Jeyapandi, District Programme Manager, AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, said the awareness events were being held for over a month through folk art and dance performances through the State Arts and Culture Department.  

“The performances were concentrated in major hotspots in Madurai district, which were earmarked as risky in terms of high drug or alcohol usage, prevalence of HIV cases and unemployed youth, among others,” he added.  

The awareness topics were wide enough to cover most of the issues that were known to be against a healthy youth society, he said.  

“The intensified campaign focused on passing on the information to the public about life events which could turn out to be a problem for youth, both mentally and physically,” Mr. Jeyapandi said.  

“The current youth population, though appear to be carefree, are troubled with even a minor change in their lifestyle. This shows their vulnerability in handling life situations. Though they are not to be blamed for this lifestyle, they can seek help from experts anytime when they feel to,” he added.  

Their hesitancy to seek help or discuss with their parents or teachers only increases the problem, he noted.  

Also, awareness about the need for blood donation was given. A considerable population of the blood donors were from society or were registered members, but this should change to involve a greater number of general public, he said.  

C. Dharmaraj, Dean, GRH, P. Kumaragurubaran and Deputy Director of Medical, Rural Health Services and Family Welfare, were among those present at the event.  

