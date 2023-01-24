Youth attempts to rob bank, arrested

January 24, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Like in a movie scene, a 22-year-old man from Dindigul attempted to pull off a bank robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday. However, his act did not go as per the script, and he landed in the hands of police. According to police, the accused, A. Kalil Rahman of Begampur, is a diploma-holder.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said his parents were daily-wage workers and Rahman, with no proper job, had been helping his brother at his juice shop. “Not satisfied with the meagre salary he was offered for the jobs he took up, he attempted to rob the bank which, he confessed, was also inspired by a latest Tamil film starring Ajith to earn quick money,” he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rahman reached Indian Overseas Bank branch at RM Colony on Thadikombu Road in Dindigul around 9.20 a.m. He had conducted a recce at the bank for one week. In the absence of security personnel at the entrance, he entered the bank freely.

Seeing only a few persons, including two women, inside the bank, he tied their hands with plastic ropes and threatened them with a knife, pepper spray and chilli powder. The police said Rahman used pepper spray on one of the persons who put up resistance.

“Just as the branch manager was logging in for work at the entrance of the bank, a clerk who was also tied up alerted him to the presence of a ‘robber’ inside. The manager, along with the clerk, managed to catch hold of the accused, pushed him into a room and locked him up before alerting the police,” said Mr. Baskaran.

The police rushed to the spot and secured Rahman. Mr. Baskaran said no items taken up by the robber, against whom no cases had been registered earlier.

On a complaint filed by bank’s gold appraiser Mohanraj, Dindigul Town West Police registered a case against Rahman under Sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous injury) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The accused would be produced before the Judicial Magistrate I for remand.