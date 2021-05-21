Youth attempts to end life in police office

M. Suresh Kumar, 25, who went to the District Police Office to lodge a complaint of assault, was found lying unconscious here on Friday.

Police said the youth from Karaikulam near Kariapatti was in love with a girl. He complained that her relatives had assaulted him. Even as he was asked to wait to hand over his complaint to the officials, he fainted. He was rushed to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital where he had reportedly confessed to have consumed poison.

Madurai

Meanwhile, in a different case reported in Madurai, a 15-year-old girl, was found dead in her house in Villur near Kallikudi on Thursday.

Police said the girl, studying 10th standard, was in love with one M. Packiyaraj. After her parents scolded her for her friendship with the boy, the girl is said to have eloped with him on Tuesday but was brought back to the house by the boy.

The boy refused to marry the girl and his family members had abused the girl and her family members. Later, the girl was found hanging in the house.

The police have booked six persons, including Packiyaraj and his parents for abetment of suicide of a child.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.