ADVERTISEMENT

Youth attacked with iron rod in Virudhunagar

Published - September 05, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

S. Anand, 19, sustained a bleeding head injury when he was attacked by two persons with an iron rod near Virudhunagar old Bus Stand on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that Anand, who was a mason, had monetary transaction with another construction worker, R. Karuppasamy. When Karuppasamy asked him to return the money, a wordy quarrel broke out between them. Karuppasamy and his relative, N. Muneeswaran, hit the youth with an iron rod.

He sustained bleeding injuries on his face, head and hand and was admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Virudhunagar West police have registered a case. .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US