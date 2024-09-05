Youth attacked with iron rod in Virudhunagar

S. Anand, 19, sustained a bleeding head injury when he was attacked by two persons with an iron rod near Virudhunagar old Bus Stand on Wednesday night.

Police said that Anand, who was a mason, had monetary transaction with another construction worker, R. Karuppasamy. When Karuppasamy asked him to return the money, a wordy quarrel broke out between them. Karuppasamy and his relative, N. Muneeswaran, hit the youth with an iron rod.

He sustained bleeding injuries on his face, head and hand and was admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Virudhunagar West police have registered a case. .