GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth attacked with iron rod in Virudhunagar

Published - September 05, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

S. Anand, 19, sustained a bleeding head injury when he was attacked by two persons with an iron rod near Virudhunagar old Bus Stand on Wednesday night.

Police said that Anand, who was a mason, had monetary transaction with another construction worker, R. Karuppasamy. When Karuppasamy asked him to return the money, a wordy quarrel broke out between them. Karuppasamy and his relative, N. Muneeswaran, hit the youth with an iron rod.

He sustained bleeding injuries on his face, head and hand and was admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Virudhunagar West police have registered a case. .

Published - September 05, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.