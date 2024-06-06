Youth attacked for questioning drunk persons shouting at night

Four youths have been booked for assaulting one S. Suryamoorthi, 24, who questioned them for shouting in the dead of the night under the influence of alcohol near Teppakulam.

The police said the complainant, who was a driver, was woken up from his sleep with the shouting of a few persons at around 2.30 a.m. on C.M.R. Road. He asked them not to create nuisance. The four youths of his neighbourhood, who were drunk, started to beat him up. One of them hit his head with a log.

Mr. Suryamoorthi’s family members rushed him to hospital. The police have booked Surya, 20, S. Akash, 21, S. Gowtham, 20, and B. Arunpandi, 23, on the charges of assault and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is on.