Youth assaults girl and her mother in Ramanathapuram district

The Hindu Bureau RAMANATHAPURAM
October 07, 2022 16:31 IST

In a fit of rage, a youth assaulted a teen-aged girl and her mother with an “aruval” (machete) after forcibly entering their dwelling near Erwadi in Ramanathapuram district in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the accused Karthik of Sethukarai village claimed to be in love with the girl living in Sadaimuniyan Valasai village near Erwadi. Her mother had objected to the proposal.

Angered by this, Karthik, along with his friend Sarveswaran, had taken an auto rickshaw and went to the girl’s house at 1 a.m. The duo had allegedly attacked them with an “aruval” after there was a wordy altercation. Later, they fled the spot.

The police further said that the condition of the girl’s mother was “critical” and she was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, while the girl was under treatment in Ramanathapuram Government Hospital.

The police have seized the auto rickshaw and were on the look out for the two youth.

