Youth ‘assaulted’ by woman police officer

11 March 2020

An alleged assault of a youth by a woman police officer for entering her house in her absence has triggered a controversy.

Police sources said a 26-year-old woman from Periyanayagiammalpuram near here was working in the house of CB-CID Inspector of Police Sabitha at Ayyanadaippu as housemaid. When Sabitha and her family members were not present in the house, the woman’s relative Shankar went there on March 7 last.

When the duo were inside the house, Ms. Sabitha suddenly returned home and allegedly verbally abused and assaulted Shankar. The matter came to light when the visuals showing Shankar being verbally abused and assaulted by the police officer went viral on social media.

Upset over this, the housemaid allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming sleeping tablets and was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Ms. Sabitha has filed a complaint with Thoothukudi SIPCOT police station that her housemaid had stolen 20 sovereigns of gold ornaments from her house.

Meanwhile, a complaint seeking action against the woman police officer has been forwarded to the State Human Rights Commission on behalf of the housemaid.