Youth arrested with 5 kg of ganja

Police have arrested a youth with 5 kg of ganja and seized another 20 kg of ganja from his Coimbatore-based ganja supplier. Following information about smuggling of ganja, the police picked up I. Bright, 20, of Arockiyapuram under Thalamuthu Nagar police station limits and seized 5.750 kg of ganja from him. He told the police that he, who was working in a fuel station in Coimbatore, was buying ganja from one Ramana and selling it to his customers in Thoothukudi. Subsequently, the police also arrested Ramana of Luna Nagar in Coimbatore and seized 20 kg of ganja from him. Further investigations are on.

