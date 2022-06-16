Youth arrested in murder case after a year

June 16, 2022 20:38 IST

A year after the murder of a youth under Mamsapuram police station limits, a male friend of the victim’s wife was arrested on Tuesday.

The wife ended her life in June last.

According to police, S. Veera Prabhu, 26, who ran a textile business at Mamsapuram married Gayathri, 23, and the couple had a three-year-old son. However, the woman continued her friendship with another youth, R. Krishna Vignesh, 23, even after the marriage. After her husband came to know of it, they had frequent quarrels.

Gayathri conspired with Vignesh and strangulated him to death. She took the body to Srivilliputtur Government hospital where the post-mortem report suggested foul play. Even as Mamsapuram police continued to interrogate her, she ended her life. During an inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer, the family members of Prabhu revealed the illicit relationship.

It came to light that the illegal affair had led to the murder and police interrogated Vignesh who reportedly spilled the beans. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.