Youth arrested for trespassing into counting centre presmises in Theni

April 30, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Theni

Theni district police have arrested S. Rajesh Kannan, 27, for forcefully entering into the Theni Lok Sabha constituency counting centre premises on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Rajesh Kannan of Seepalakottai entered Theni Kammavar Sangam College of Arts and Science campus, which is the counting centre for the Theni Lok Sabha constituency, on his motorcycle.

Though the police tried to stop him, he did not heed their signal and continued his ride into the campus. The police caught him after a chase.

When the police questioned him why he entered the protected area, he shot back at the police claiming that no one could question him.

Based on the report of Kodivilarpatti Village Administrative Officer, Madhukannan, the Palanichettipatti police have arrested him for trespassing and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, use of abusive language, preventing government officials from discharging their duty, and for criminal intimidation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.