Youth arrested for theft and waylaying in Sivaganga

November 10, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Ajay Devan, 23, son of Mohan of Avarangadu near Tirupachethi in Sivaganga district was arrested on Friday on charges of waylaying a government bus on September 8.

When the TNSTC bus was proceeding from Tirupuvanam to Sivaganga, two masked men got into the bus at Veeravalasai and threatened conductor Periyasami with knives and snatched his bag containing ₹1,000 and unsold tickets valued at ₹25,000 and fled under the cover of darkness.

In another incident reported the same night, motorist Jayapal, 60, of Vandavasi who was here on business lost his bike and ₹5,000 after a five-member gang waylaid him at Udayanathapuram.

Superintendent of Police Arvind formed a special team to nab the culprits. The police team, which conducted investigation, found the handiwork of Ajay Devan and his accomplices in these cases. The police secured him and seized the knives. A search is on for his accomplices.

