Madurai

Youth arrested for stabbing sister

The police arrested a youth, who stabbed his younger sister, on Friday.

S. Ramya, 21, of Tirunelveli Town eloped with M. Anantharaj, 25, of Kodeeswaran Nagar, also in Tirunelveli Town, recently and got married even as the girl’s family was against it. When Ms. Ramya and Mr. Anantharaj, both belonging to different castes, went to the Pettai Police Station here on Friday to seek police protection, the police asked both the families to come to the station. Even as the police were inquiring the couple and the family members, the girl’s elder brother S. Ramkumar allegedly stabbed Ms. Ramya with a knife in which she sustained injury. Mr. Anantharaj, who tried to save his wife was also injured. They were admitted to a hospital in Tirunelveli Town.

Ramkumar was arrested. Further investigations are on.


