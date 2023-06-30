ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested for hacking pony to death

June 30, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirunelveli Town police have arrested a youth for allegedly hacking a pony to death on Thursday night.

 When one of his ponies could not walk properly due to injury in the hoof, Dhanushkodi of Thaeneerkulam near Thatchanallur on the city outskirts had brought the animal to Tirunelveli Town on Thursday to fix horseshoe. As he could not fix the horseshoe on Thursday, he, who planned to complete the work on Friday, left the pony in the cowshed behind the house of his relative on Palani Street in Tirunelveli Town and returned home.

 Unidentified persons, who entered the cowshed on Thursday night, hacked the pony, which suffered multiple grievous cut injuries. As the passers-by saw on Friday morning the domestic animal battling for life, they alerted the owner, who rushed his pet to Veterinary College and Research Institute at Ramaiyanpatti. However, the animal, which had suffered deep cut injury in the abdomen, died on the way to the VC and RI.

 Based on the complaint from Mr. Dhanushkodi, the Tirunelveli Town police registered a case.

 During investigation, police found that Esakki Muthu, 23, of Vazhukkodai in Tirunelveli Town, had hacked the animal to death.

 Esakkimuthu told the police that he took his cows to the cowshed on Thursday night as usual, where the pony had already been tied there. Since he could not keep his cattle in the cowshed, an agitated Esakki Muthu allegedly hacked the animal to death, the police said.

