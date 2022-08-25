‘Youth are the best resource in India’ 

Collector urges youngsters to become job providers rather than being job seekers

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
August 25, 2022 23:35 IST

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar speaking at the special business campaign and meet, organised by TIIC, in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The youth should be promoted to scale up businesses, and India, particularly Tamil Nadu, had a huge young population and it was the best resource, said S. Aneesh Sekhar Madurai Collector, here on Thursday.

Addressing at Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation‘s (TIIC) special business campaign and meet at Maditssia Hall, he said how well the youngsters were groomed and their skills were developed was important. Skill development was especially important.

Mr. Sekhar said youngsters should become job providers rather than being job seekers. Not many people attempt to become entrepreneurs even though they had the required talent, he said and pointed out that TIIC provided access for youngsters to capital generation. He said Tamil Nadu, particularly Madurai, had a huge potential for growth.

R. Chitra Shenbagavalli, Assistant General Manager, TIIC, said the Tamil Nadu government had signed a memorandum of understanding with various organisations for the benefit of micro, small and medium enterprises.

She said TIIC played an important role in developing the MSME sector. It fostered industrial development by providing financial assistance, offered guidance and acted as a growth catalyst.

Mr. Shekar and Ms. Shenbagavalli handed over special awards to entrepreneurs in various categories and felicitated the office-bearers of various trade bodies from Madurai and Dindigul.

