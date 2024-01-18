GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth alleges he was denied first prize at Alanganallur jallikattu

January 18, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Abi Sithar of Poovanthi in Sivaganga district who was adjudged the second best bull tamer at the Alanganallur jallikattu held in Madurai district on Wednesday (January 17, 2024) has alleged that he was denied the first prize due to politics involved in the conduct of the event. He said that he will move the court for relief.

He had won the first prize at the last year’s jallikattu held at Alanganallur. He alleged that even then politics was involved in the conduct of the event. Though he had tamed 30 bulls at last year’s event, it was announced that he had tamed only 26 bulls, he alleged. He said that Karthik of Karuppayurani in Madurai district who was adjudged the best bull tamer at this year’s jallikattu event was favoured. Abi Sithar refused to collect his prize.

In a press meet following the event, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said that there was no bias and no irregularities in the conduct of the jallikattu. The event was conducted in a proper manner and all were given equal opportunities, he added.

