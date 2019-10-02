‘Younger generation should strive to follow Gandhi’s values’

MADURAI

Youngsters must strive to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s values, which were more contextual to them, said Collector T.S. Rajasekar at the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhi here on Wednesday.

Addressing an audience that comprised the young and the old at Gandhi Memorial Museum, Mr. Rajasekar said Gandhi’s principles, including gram swaraj, simplicity and cleanliness, must be made priority in everyone’s lives. “Gandhi said ‘India lives in its villages’. This saying continues to hold good as villages end up becoming the backbone of the country. By emphasising self-reliance, Gandhi also made sure that one did not have to seek alms,” he said.

He also said Gandhi advocated the need to go back to one’s roots and get in touch with nature before phenomena like global warming became real threats. He also encouraged cleanliness, making people accountable to their own hygiene, he added.

The Collector released a pendrive containing Gandhi’s bhajans, his speeches, a film and 100 rare pictures that were curated by the museum.

Earlier in the day, at least 3,000 school and college students garlanded Gandhi statue at the museum. An inter-religious prayer was conducted before the urn containing Gandhi’s ashes. Several High Court Judges, including Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Vaidyanathan, visited the museum.

Freedom fighters too attended the event and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.