Younger generation should play their role effectively to make vibrant India by 2047: Bibek Debroy

July 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The present younger generation should play their role effectively to make India vibrant by 2047, Bibek Debroy, chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said.

Delivering the 29th convocation address in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University here on Tuesday, Dr. Bibek Debroy said, “I sense a vibrating, pulsating and entrepreneurial young India as I travel widely from snow-capped peaks of Himalayas to the shore of Kanniyakumari and from salted deserts of Gujarat and lush green forests of Arunachal Pradesh. You owe a debt to your country. Spend a portion of your time and resources to build this country. The torch handed over to us by our ancestors should be passed on to the next generation, which should build the ‘India 2047’ and pass on the torch to future generations,” Dr. Bibek said.

He said the aspirations of the students, who stepped out of their educational institutions immediately after the Independence of India and the ambitions of present generation, were quite different.

“Often your plan will not happen and anything you don’t plan will happen. But you should not lose the sense of curiosity. As you pass through life, you should search for the elusive goal - the happiness, which is within you and not in the worldly materials and external individuals. You will find the inner happiness as you try to discover it,” Dr. Debroy noted.

As 953 of the 1,053 persons who received their degrees in person on Tuesday were women, a visibly elated Dr. Bibek recalled that Chandramukhi Basu and Kadambini Ganguly were the first women graduates in 1883.

A total of 43,861 candidates, including 1,053 students in person, received their degrees from Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi at the convocation. Of the 43,861 candidates received their degrees, 30,625 were women and only 13,236 were men.

Of the 1,053 candidates received their degrees in person from the Governor, 948 persons were Ph.D. scholars, including 683 women and 265 men, 221 were M.Phil. researchers, including 179 women and 42 men, 62 were postgraduate medallists, including 54 women and 8 men and 43 were graduate medalists including 37 girls and 6 boys.

The remaining 42,808 candidates received their degrees in absentia.

Undergraduates Fatima Zahira (for B.A. Economics) of Govindammal Arts and Science College, Tiruchendur, S. Chitra (B.Com.) of APC Mahalaxmi College for Women, Thoothukudi, M. Jose Immanuvel (B.Sc. Chemistry) of Nazareth Margoschis College, M. Razeena Sabriyya (B.Sc. Computer Science) of Vyasa Arts and Science Women’s College, Vasudevanallur and M. Mohamed Noor Asma (Arabic and English) of Wavoo Waheeha Women’s College, Kayalpattinam and postgraduates R. Renjini (Criminology and Criminal Justice Sciences) of MSU Department, M. Freshma (Microbiology) of MSU Department received two medals for their academic excellence.

Vice-Chancellor, MSU, N. Chandrasekar, presented the report on MSU’s activities and achievements.

