Younger generation should learn Dravidian ideology, says Kanimozhi

December 02, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
MP K. Kanimozhi at a quiz competition held in Madurai on Saturday.

MP K. Kanimozhi at a quiz competition held in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

“It is essential to educate the next generation about the Dravidian ideology,” said MP K. Kanimozhi at a quiz competition in Madurai on Saturday.

The quiz competition was conducted by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as part of the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary year celebration. 

“The quiz competitions will be instrumental in educating people, especially students about various schemes and initiatives taken forward by Karunanidhi,” said Ms. Kanimozhi. 

Speaking about the quiz competition, she said that the participants who registered for the quiz competitions were first filtered in the online quiz competition and those selected from each zone would be made to compete in physical. 

Winners selected from each zone would be competing with each other at the semi-finals and finals in Chennai, she said. 

Ms. Kanimozhi, along with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan handed over prizes and certificates to winners of the quiz competition.  

MLAs G. Thalapathy, A. Venkatesan and Mayor V. Indrani Ponvansanth, and others were present.

