Young woman dies after giving birth to stillborn baby

Ramanathapuram

Tension broke out at the government headquarters hospital here on Saturday as relatives and family members staged protest after a woman died after delivering a stillborn baby.

M. Keerthika, 21 from RS Madai village, was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening after she developed labour pain. She died in the early hours of Saturday after giving birth to a stillborn male baby. Alleging negligence on the part of the duty doctor and nurse, family members and relatives staged a protest inside the hospital, demanding action against them.

As they threatened to stage road block agitation, police and revenue officials held talks with them and persuaded to drop the stir. The officials assured a transparent enquiry into the maternal death and promised to get relief to the family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, R. Annakili, 35, niece of the deceased, lodged a complaint with Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, alleging that Keerthika died due to dereliction of duty on the part of duty doctor and nurse and demanded action against them.

She said after Keerthika was admitted to the maternity ward around 7 p.m. on Friday, the duty doctor and nurse had asked her and others to wait outside. Later, they called and shouted at them saying Keerthika was not cooperating and left the ward in a huff.

On finding Keerthika struggling to breathe, she called the duty doctor again and a few minutes later, the nurse said Keerthika delivered a stillborn baby and asked her to buy some medicine. Later, the doctor shifted Keerthika to the Intensive Care Unit and informed the family members around 2 a.m. that the mother also died.

Later, the hospital authorities forced them to accept the body of Keerthika and the infant around 3 a.m., she claimed.

Acting on the complaint, Collector directed Joint Director (public health) to conduct an enquiry and submit a report. Hospital sources said the woman died due to ‘severe anaphylaxis’ (life-threatening allergic reaction) after she was given Syntocinon, the drug to stimulate labour and uterus contraction. After she became allergic to the drug, the child died and she delivered the stillborn baby.

The mother could have been saved had there been close monitoring as she complained of fainting, giddiness and burning sensation, they said. The deceased had visited the Primary Health Centre at Bogalur five times for periodic check ups and twice the headquarters hospital. The Village Health Nurse, attached to the PHC, had a close rapport with the woman and she only suggested that she could admit her to the headquarters hospital for delivery, the sources said.