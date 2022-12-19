Young woman dies after delivering stillborn near Srivilliputtur

December 19, 2022 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

R. Aranganayagi, 18, died while being taken to the government hospital here as her condition worsened after she was delivered of a stillborn baby girl at the Primary Health Centre at W. Pudupatti on Sunday.

Her relatives staged a protest on the hospital premises for a while, alleging that no medical officer was present during the delivery. But they relented and received the body, without post-mortem, for the last rites.

Dr. N. Murugavel, Joint Director (Medical and Rural Health Services), Virudhunagar, said the woman died of excessive blood loss, and an inquiry was ordered into the incident.

N. Kalusivalingam, Deputy Director of Health Services, Sivakasi, said preliminary inquiry confirmed that no medical officer was present during the delivery and only the staff nurses attended on the woman.

Aranganayagi, of W. Pudupatti, had gone to the PHC and the government hospital here for a periodical check. Her expected date of delivery was on December 12; but she did not turn up at the hospital. “She was brought to the PHC on Saturday night and the staff nurses attended on her, consulting the medical officer on the phone,” Dr. Kalusivalingam said.

During the delivery, the baby got stuck, and Aranganayagi was delivered of a stillborn baby girl on Sunday morning. As the bleeding did not stop, she was rushed in an 108 ambulance to the government hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Further investigation is under way into the death of the mother and the infant.