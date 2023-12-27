Young Students Scientists Program launched in Madurai college

December 27, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

Young Students Scientist Program (YSSP), an initiative of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, was inaugurated at Thiagarajar College here on Wednesday.

The programme aims to motivate school students towards science and research. Through this, government school students studying in Class IX with an interest in science would be exposed to science and research through the residential training programme.

Under this scheme, about 80 students of Class IX from 31 government schools in the rural areas of Madurai and Sivaganga districts are selected based on their scores in Science and their interest in the subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 15-day training at the Thiagarajar college, the students would be taught Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Environmental Sciences and Computer Science by college professors and experts.

Chief guest of the event, K. Karthika, Chief Educational Officer, advised the students to make the best use of the opportunity as only a few students out of five lakh government school students were provided an opportunity to be trained under this programme.

P. Veeramani, Professor of Mathematics, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, in his address, emphasised the importance of learning through understanding rather than studying for marks.

Earlier, D. Pandiaraja, Principal, in his address, spoke on the important role of scientists in a society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.