GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Young Students Scientists Program launched in Madurai college

December 27, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Young Students Scientist programme in progress at Thiagarajar College in Madurai on Wednesday.

Young Students Scientist programme in progress at Thiagarajar College in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Young Students Scientist Program (YSSP), an initiative of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, was inaugurated at Thiagarajar College here on Wednesday. 

The programme aims to motivate school students towards science and research. Through this, government school students studying in Class IX with an interest in science would be exposed to science and research through the residential training programme. 

Under this scheme, about 80 students of Class IX from 31 government schools in the rural areas of Madurai and Sivaganga districts are selected based on their scores in Science and their interest in the subject. 

During the 15-day training at the Thiagarajar college, the students would be taught Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Environmental Sciences and Computer Science by college professors and experts.  

Chief guest of the event, K. Karthika, Chief Educational Officer, advised the students to make the best use of the opportunity as only a few students out of five lakh government school students were provided an opportunity to be trained under this programme. 

P. Veeramani, Professor of Mathematics, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, in his address, emphasised the importance of learning through understanding rather than studying for marks.  

Earlier, D. Pandiaraja, Principal, in his address, spoke on the important role of scientists in a society. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.