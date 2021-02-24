Young mother delivers stillborn child in autorickshaw

DINDIGUL
A young mother, who delivered a baby in an autorickshaw, was informed by the doctors at the government hospital that the newborn had died on Wednesday.
Marimuthu (22) of Kudaiparaipatti near here was married to Sangeetha (21). The couple had a child aged one year old.
After she had conceived, the woman visited the Primary Health Centre at Narasingapuram at periodic intervals.
According to Marimuthu, on February 23, when his wife visited the PHC, she was informed that the baby was normal and she may deliver in a day or two.
Under such circumstances, Sangeetha had developed labour pain late on Tuesday. Even as they were proceeding to the GH, she is said to have delivered the baby in the vehicle. However, when they reached the hospital, the doctors said that the child was "still born".
Shocked, Marimuthu said that they were informed that the baby was fine, but could not understand that the child was no more. He sought an investigation.
