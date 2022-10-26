Young man’s body recovered from railway tracks in Dindigul

Police believe the 22-year-old painter died by suicide

The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered from the railway tracks in Dindigul on Tuesday night. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The police identified the victim as a painter, S. Balamurugan of Kodanginaickenpatti near Seelapadi in Dindigul district.

On receiving information, the Dindigul Railway Police rushed to the spot, recovered the severed body found on the railway track between Dindigul and Thamaraipadi railway stations, and sent it to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.Preliminary investigations revealed that he had been suffering from a severe stomach ache and had undergone a surgery recently.

He is survived by his mother, brother and two sisters.

A case has been registered under the Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with unnatural or suspicious deaths and further investigations are on, the police stated.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)