Young man in Madurai attacked in quarrel over a matchbox

November 15, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Madurai

A young man, V. Arunkumar, was assaulted with a knife at a petrol bunk in Madurai on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, following a quarrel over the borrowing of a matchbox to light a cigarette.

According to the police, M. Venkatesh Perumal (21) of Simmakkal had asked Velmurugan (42) of Abimanyu Street, for a matchbox, some 10 days ago. Velmurugan shouted at the Venkatesh for smoking. Angered over this, Venkatesh beat him up and pushed him down. Velmurugan’s son Arunkumar, came to his father’s rescue, and chased Venkatesh away.

Since then, Venkatesh Perumal had been picking quarrels with the father and son. Subsequently, when Arunkumar had gone for work at a petrol bunk at Goripalayam junction, Venkatesh came there and inflicted multiple cut injuries on Arunkumar with a knife.

Arunkumar has been hospitalised with injuries. The Sellur police have filed a case and are investigating.

