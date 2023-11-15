ADVERTISEMENT

Young man in Madurai attacked in quarrel over a matchbox

November 15, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Madurai

Police said the victim had come to his father’s rescue, when a man had assaulted him following a quarrel over the borrowing of a matchbox for a smoke

The Hindu Bureau

A young man, V. Arunkumar, was assaulted with a knife at a petrol bunk in Madurai on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, following a quarrel over the borrowing of a matchbox to light a cigarette.

According to the police, M. Venkatesh Perumal (21) of Simmakkal had asked Velmurugan (42) of Abimanyu Street, for a matchbox, some 10 days ago. Velmurugan shouted at the Venkatesh for smoking. Angered over this, Venkatesh beat him up and pushed him down. Velmurugan’s son Arunkumar, came to his father’s rescue, and chased Venkatesh away.

Since then, Venkatesh Perumal had been picking quarrels with the father and son. Subsequently, when Arunkumar had gone for work at a petrol bunk at Goripalayam junction, Venkatesh came there and inflicted multiple cut injuries on Arunkumar with a knife.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Arunkumar has been hospitalised with injuries. The Sellur police have filed a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US