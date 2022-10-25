Young man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Dindigul

ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old man was held on Monday morning on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Sirumalai near Dindigul.

According to Dindigul Taluk police, the man had sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl in August after giving a false promise to marry her.

The girl, who got pregnant, demanded he marry her and this escalated into a heated argument in which he physically abused her and threatened to kill her.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the accused was booked under Sections 294(b) (using abusive language), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 5 (j)(ii) (in the case of female child, makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault) and 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) of the POCSO Act and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigations are on, said the police.