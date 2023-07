July 05, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A young man and his 19-year-old girlfriend ended their lives near Uchipuli.

Police said the girl from Tiruppulani was found dead near her house on Tuesday evening. The man came to know about her death, and he was also found dead on the railway track near Pirappanavalasai on Wednesday morning.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.