Young man found dead

November 30, 2022 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was found murdered under mysterious circumstances at a farmhouse near Natham on Tuesday. The police identified him as G. Jothi, 25.

He was staying at a farmhouse at Thavakadu near Chinnakasampatti in Natham block after returning from abroad. When his father Ganesan visited the farmhouse in the wee hours on Tuesday, he found his son dead. Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that the victim had sustained cut injuries on his neck. “No valuable at the farmhouse was stolen. All the belongings of the victim were intact. The motive for the attack could be a personal one. We are investigating,” he said.

The body was taken to Government Hospital in Natham for post mortem and was later handed over to the relatives.

