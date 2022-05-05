Young leopard struck down on ghat section in Dindigul

Carcass of a leopard found on Palani-Kodaikanal ghat road in Dindigul district on Thursday.

May 05, 2022 18:27 IST

A one-year-old female leopard was found dead on Palani-Kodaikanal ghat section here on Thursday.

Forest officials told reporters that they received information about the incident and a team rushed to the spot. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the animal could have been hit by a speeding vehicle around midnight. The officials were scrutinising CCTV footage and had registered a case.

Meanwhile, as there was delay in removing the carcass from the spot, wild boars from the forest area dragged the prey. Tourists travelling to the hill station videographed the scene and posted it on social networks, which went viral.

After a senior official’s attention was drawn to the posts by media persons, ground staff rushed to the spot and removed the carcass. Traffic was hit for a while in the morning.

As news of the leopard’s death spread, wildlife enthusiasts here said forest officials should install speed breakers on the stretch and set up manned check-post round the clock. The Palani-Kodai ghat section had thick vegetation on both sides and vehicle drivers should be trained to go slow, especially when they spot movement of animals.

Like in Erode district and other ghat areas, where drivers halt on seeing animals and proceed only after they had disappeared into the jungle, vehicle users, especially drivers of goods carriers, should be trained, they added.